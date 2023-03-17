Brokerages Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target at $19.40

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $157,101.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,732.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $157,101.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,732.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $76,217.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,471.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,952 shares of company stock valued at $284,253. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Couchbase Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Couchbase by 71.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BASE opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.63. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

See Also

