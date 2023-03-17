Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives $5.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of analysts have commented on ROVR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rover Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROVR stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $740.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.52. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

