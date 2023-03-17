Barrington Research Comments on Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HCCI. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of HCCI opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60.

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth $12,267,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 301.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,556 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth $942,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

