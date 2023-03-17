Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $70.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.56.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 5.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,450,000 after buying an additional 346,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,408 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,034,000 after purchasing an additional 119,105 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL stock opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

