Analysts Set Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) PT at $13.73

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

