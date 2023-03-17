VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives $5.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

VTEX Stock Performance

NYSE VTEX opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. VTEX has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $716.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in VTEX by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 152,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VTEX by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in VTEX by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VTEX by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading

