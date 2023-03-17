VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives $5.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.69.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE VTEX opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. VTEX has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $716.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
