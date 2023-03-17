Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $28.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $768,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 745,440 shares in the company, valued at $20,126,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $504,475.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at $884,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $768,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 745,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,126,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,275 shares of company stock worth $1,449,834 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Squarespace Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 317.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 399,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 44.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQSP opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $30.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.12.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

