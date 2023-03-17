Janux Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, March 12th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JANX. TheStreet cut Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

JANX opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $553.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,825,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after acquiring an additional 148,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 286,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

