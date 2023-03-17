DA Davidson Comments on First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Guaranty Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

FGBI stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $180.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.44. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 14.93%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

