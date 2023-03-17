Brokerages Set Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Target Price at $11.93

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.93.

BBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Grupo Santander cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 186,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.