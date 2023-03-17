Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives $72.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZRSEF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zur Rose Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Zur Rose Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Zur Rose Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. Zur Rose Group has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $185.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy and the wholesale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

