Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Lowered by Analyst

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for GH Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GH Research’s current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GH Research’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

GHRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on GH Research in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GH Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

GHRS opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $412.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.80. GH Research has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GH Research by 13,760.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in GH Research by 277.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in GH Research by 48.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in GH Research by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in GH Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

