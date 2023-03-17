Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of -0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $41.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,300 shares of company stock worth $5,990,143. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.