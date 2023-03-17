Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) Issued By B. Riley

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lion Electric in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Lion Electric Trading Down 2.8 %

Lion Electric Company Profile

TSE:LEV opened at C$2.73 on Wednesday. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$11.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$603.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.73.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

