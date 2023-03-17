Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Tupperware Brands Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tupperware Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tupperware Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

TUP opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.30 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4,168.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 113,380 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 66,762 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 1,562,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

