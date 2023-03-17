Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

TOT stock opened at C$8.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.25. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$6.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$343.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach bought 4,762 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.58 per share, with a total value of C$36,095.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73,281 shares in the company, valued at C$555,469.98. In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.66 per share, with a total value of C$970,188.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$970,188.80. Also, Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach purchased 4,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,095.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,281 shares in the company, valued at C$555,469.98. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 314,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,501. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Articles

