Analysts Issue Forecasts for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, March 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

