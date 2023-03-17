Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wynn Resorts, Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report issued on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $116.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.64. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,795 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,279 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.