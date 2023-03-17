Stifel Firstegy Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TWM. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.47.

TWM stock opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$382.14 million, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.09. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

