Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Prime Medicine in a research note issued on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Prime Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($3.36) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prime Medicine’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine

NYSEARCA PRME opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,471,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,071,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.