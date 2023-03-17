Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Bloom Burton issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research report issued on Monday, March 13th. Bloom Burton analyst P. Pandurangan expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Bloom Burton has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Centric Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

