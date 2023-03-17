Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.15 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.80.

TWM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$1.47.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$382.14 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.09.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

