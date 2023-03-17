AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 13th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ABC opened at $152.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,455 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,062,000 after buying an additional 292,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,171,000 after buying an additional 115,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,020,000 after acquiring an additional 165,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after acquiring an additional 523,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,279,000 after buying an additional 159,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

