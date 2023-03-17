Capital One Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Monday, March 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHK. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

CHK opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.27.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $569,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

