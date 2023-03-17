SVB Leerink Comments on 89bio, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of 89bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 12th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

Get 89bio alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

89bio Trading Down 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $639.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 81,441 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 130,183 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in 89bio by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $74,396.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,963.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock worth $177,844 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.