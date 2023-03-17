Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Reduced by Analyst

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Universal Health Services in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.9 %

UHS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $121.02 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.34.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,733,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $666,857,000 after purchasing an additional 101,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,788,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,743,000 after purchasing an additional 197,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.