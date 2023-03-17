Centrica (LON:CNA) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 108.10 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 102.95 ($1.25), with a volume of 34675848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.31).

Specifically, insider Russell O'Brien purchased 184,489 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £199,248.12 ($242,837.44). In other news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,058 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £2,037.42 ($2,483.14). Insiders bought 205,960 shares of company stock worth $22,132,865 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 118 ($1.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.95) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.58) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 132 ($1.61).

Centrica Price Performance

Centrica Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -797.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,307.69%.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Articles

