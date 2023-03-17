Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Accenture in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.47 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.21.

ACN stock opened at $252.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.47.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

