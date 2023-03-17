Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Catalent, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Catalent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

CTLT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.02. Catalent has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $115.33.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

