Zacks Research Weighs in on Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Emergent BioSolutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Emergent BioSolutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emergent BioSolutions’ FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.62). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EBS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

