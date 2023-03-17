Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46.
