Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HSTGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

