Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HUMRF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

