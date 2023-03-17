Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HUMRF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.24.
About Hummingbird Resources
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hummingbird Resources (HUMRF)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.