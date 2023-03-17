Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Grows By 10.3%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 963,100 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 873,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Defense Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DFMTF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Defense Metals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.30.
Defense Metals Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Defense Metals (DFMTF)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.