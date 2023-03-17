Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Grows By 10.3%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 963,100 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 873,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Defense Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DFMTF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Defense Metals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

