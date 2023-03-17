CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 4,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CF Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.08. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $70.69 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

