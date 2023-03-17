Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Up 10.0% in February

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 540,500 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 13th total of 491,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Clever Leaves

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clever Leaves by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 196,531 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Trading Up 4.9 %

CLVR opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. Clever Leaves has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

