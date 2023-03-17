Short Interest in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Increases By 10.1%

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 13th total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE GIL opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,864,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,286,000 after acquiring an additional 271,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,091,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,672,000 after acquiring an additional 90,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,001,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 594,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,136 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GIL. StockNews.com began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Featured Stories

