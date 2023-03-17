FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FTAIO opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $24.98.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

