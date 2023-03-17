Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 13th total of 89,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $505.75 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12-month low of $405.03 and a 12-month high of $656.11. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

