LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in February

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 13th total of 501,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,839.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LEGIF shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($126.88) to €91.00 ($97.85) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €90.00 ($96.77) to €72.00 ($77.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($98.92) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($79.57) to €62.00 ($66.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

LEG Immobilien stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

