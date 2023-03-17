AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Up 10.3% in February

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 942,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 505,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of AXS stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.