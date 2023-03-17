Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $29,965,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $138.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.84. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

