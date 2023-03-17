Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 13th total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastside Distilling
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 104,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.68% of Eastside Distilling as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.
Eastside Distilling Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EAST opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. Eastside Distilling has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.49.
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastside Distilling (EAST)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.