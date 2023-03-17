Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 13th total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastside Distilling

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 104,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.68% of Eastside Distilling as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Eastside Distilling Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EAST opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. Eastside Distilling has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.