Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Update

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 936,600 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 13th total of 850,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.8 days.
Becle Trading Up 10.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCCLF opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. Becle has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.66.
Becle Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Becle (BCCLF)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.