Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 13th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
ARZGY has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €16.80 ($18.06) to €16.45 ($17.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.
OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $9.31 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54.
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
