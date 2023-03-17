Raymond James Cuts Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target to $15.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARIS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

ARIS opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $493.00 million, a P/E ratio of 426.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 686,500 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 136.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,442,000 after buying an additional 653,060 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 34.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,347,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 832.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 584,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 521,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

