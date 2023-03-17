Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target to $5.00

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.65.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 4.33. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

