Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target to $5.00

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.65.
Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance
Shares of HUT stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 4.33. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
