Societe Generale Downgrades Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €69.00 ($74.19) to €68.00 ($73.12) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €76.00 ($81.72) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €55.00 ($59.14) to €62.00 ($66.67) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CODYY opened at $11.17 on Monday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

