Piper Sandler Lowers Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.15 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Qualtrics International from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.15 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,866,527.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,082,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,645,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 130,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $2,086,129.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,443,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,757,517.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,866,527.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,082,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,645,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 624,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NZS Capital LLC grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 668,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 159,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

