Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Lightning eMotors from $6.50 to $2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.00.
Lightning eMotors Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ZEV opened at $0.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $27.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $6.05.
About Lightning eMotors
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
