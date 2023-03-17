Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Lightning eMotors from $6.50 to $2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

Lightning eMotors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZEV opened at $0.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $27.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightning eMotors

About Lightning eMotors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 20.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 21.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the period. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Further Reading

