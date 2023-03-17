Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) PT Lowered to GBX 450 at Barclays

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 520 ($6.34) to GBX 450 ($5.48) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.85) to GBX 320 ($3.90) in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $2.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $6.77.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.
